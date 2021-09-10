Catholic World News

Vatican offers overview of Church in Hungary, Slovakia

September 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On the eve of Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Hungary and Slovakia, the Vatican press office has published a statistical overview of the Church in these formerly Communist nations.



61% of Hungarians, and 74% of Slovaks, are Catholic, and Slovakia is relatively rich in priestly vocations, with 320 seminarians for the nation’s 4 million Catholics.

