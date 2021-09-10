Catholic World News

The Virgin Mary helps overcome divisions, Pope tells conference

September 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has released a papal message, dated August 22, to the 25th International Marian Congress, organized by the Pontifical International Marian Academy. The conference’s theme is “Mary between theologies and cultures today: Models, communications, perspectives” (Italian website).

