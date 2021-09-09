Catholic World News

Nigerian cardinal stresses danger of unworthy Communion

September 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Priests have a duty to remind Catholics that they must not receive Communion unworthily, Cardinal John Onaiyekan said in an address to the International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest. The Nigerian cardinal voiced his concern that so few Catholics go to Confession, while many receive Communion.



Cardinal Oneiykan said that a politician who supports an immoral law, such as one legalizing abortion, “should do well to avoid deliberately provoking controversy around the Holy Eucharist.”

