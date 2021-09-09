Catholic World News

Chilean president meets with Pontiff

September 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 9 with President Sebastian Pnera Echenique of Chile. A brief Vatican statement after the meeting indicated that the discussion had centered on Chile’s domestic concerns, including poverty and constitutional reforms, as well as a general conversation on regional and world affairs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!