Number of US permanent deacons declined slightly in 2020, but expected to increase

September 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, the number of permanent deacons in the US declined by 118 to 18,075, according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate. Currently, 2,105 men are preparing for ordination to the diaconate.

