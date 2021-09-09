Catholic World News

Catholic chaplain who was rejected by university speaks out about ‘preposterous’ decision

September 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The University of Nottingham has refused to recognize a Catholic chaplain because of the priest’s public comments opposing abortion. The University of Nottingham said that it acknowledged the right of Father David Palmer to hold his opinions, but objected to the language with which he expressed himself on social media.

