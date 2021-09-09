Catholic World News

BBC: Spanish bishop quit for love for erotic writer

September 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Xavier Novell of Solsona, Spain, resigned on August 23 at the age of 52. The BBC article cites a Spanish media report.

