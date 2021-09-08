Catholic World News

Paris archbishop restricts traditional Latin Mass

September 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris has informed priests of the archdiocese that limit the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass to five parishes, and allow only certain priests to use the ancient liturgy. The archbishop’s policy—outlined in a letter to priests that has not been made public—leave unresolved the status of religious communities dedicated to the traditional liturgy, whose members are not priests of the Paris archdiocese.

