Catholic World News

Pope says ‘trust in science,’ praises vaccine

September 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “We must find hope and trust in science today,” Pope Francis says in the preface to a forthcoming book. Repeating his support for Covid vaccination, the Pontiff says, “thanks to the vaccine, we are slowing returning to see the light again.” The Pope’s remarks were released on September 8; the book from which they were drawn will not appear until next year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!