Catholic World News

Vandalism escalates at Catholic churches

September 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: Nearly 100 incidents of vandalism have been reported at Catholic churches in the past year, the US bishops’ conference reports. Incidents of anti-Catholic violence have been reported in 28 different US states. Yet Catholic activists say that the statistics are artificially low, because many arson attacks are not reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!