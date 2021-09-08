Catholic World News

Fraud case rocks Lander, Wyoming Catholic College

September 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A New York financial services firm, R Squared, filed suit against the college’s former CFO, alleging that he forged bank statements to leverage a $15-million loan. Lander is the town of 7,500 in which Wyoming Catholic College is located.

