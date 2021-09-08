Catholic World News

Mexican bishops, Scalabrinians address migrant ‘crisis of great magnitude’

September 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Founded by Blessed Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, the Missionaries of Saint Charles Borromeo (Scalabrinians) minister to migrants.



Referring to Haitian migrants at Mexico’s southern border, the bishops said that they are “concerned about the conditions in which migrants find themselves in Tapachula: overcrowding, insecurity or lack of work, which can lead to violations of the human rights of these people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!