Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki issues guidance on masks, vaccinations

September 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Springfield (Illinois)

CWN Editor's Note: In contrast to the Archdiocese of Chicago, which is requiring priests and all employees to be vaccinated against Covid, Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield (Illinois) said that “vaccine participation must be voluntary and cannot be forced, as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, under the authority of Pope Francis, indicated last December.”



“While we encourage vaccination, we cannot and will not force vaccination as a condition of employment or the freedom of the faithful to worship in our parishes,” Bishop Paprocki added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!