Catholic World News

British prelates, lay leaders deplore arms trade

September 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Glasgow

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to an upcoming weapons trade fair, the signatories said, “As the UK again prepares to host one of the world’s largest arms fairs, we recall the message of Pope Francis: ‘Why are deadly weapons being sold to those who plan to inflict untold suffering on individuals and society? Sadly, the answer, as we all know, is simply for money: money that is drenched in blood, often innocent blood. In the face of this shameful and culpable silence, it is our duty to confront the problem and to stop the arms trade.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!