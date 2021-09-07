Catholic World News

Myanmar: churches and monasteries refuse funding from the military junta

September 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of Myanmar’s military regime have offered funding to religious groups, but most Christian churches and Buddhist monasteries are turning down the offer. “We do not want to be bought or considered close to the army,” one Baptist pastor explains. The religious leaders suggested that rather than offering cash, the military leadership should protect churches and temples that have been damaged or confiscated by the junta.

