Haitian cardinal: Need for help still urgent following earthquake

September 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “So far, we have not received any tents,” said Cardinal Chibly Langlois of Les Cayes, who was injured in the August 14 earthquake. “People are sleeping on the ground. There is no water, electricity, food, clothes.”

