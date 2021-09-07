Catholic World News

Papal good wishes for Rosh Hashanah, prayers for US hurricane victims

September 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered his prayers and good wishes following his September 5 Angelus address. Rosh Hashanah is the beginning of the Jewish new year (Encyclopaedia Britannica article); Hurricane Ida has killed at least 63 people and caused over $50 billion in property damage.

