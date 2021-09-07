Catholic World News

In New Zealand, Masses remain suspended after PM’s ‘curveball’

September 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on NZ Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Prelates in New Zealand expressed surprise at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s decision to limit indoor gatherings to 50 people. Since August 24, there have been 841 Covid cases in the nation of 4.9 million.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!