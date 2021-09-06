Catholic World News

Former President Trump ‘surprised that we didn’t do better with the Catholic vote’

September 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I’m a little bit surprised that we didn’t do better with the Catholic vote,” the former president said on September 2 to members of his new National Faith Advisory Board. “I think now they would give us a vote. I think we got about 50% of the vote. And yet, we did a lot for the Catholic vote. So we’ll have to talk to them. We’re going to have to meet with the Catholics.”

