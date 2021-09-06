Catholic World News

Pope urges welcome and protection for Afghan refugees

September 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “In these troubled times that see Afghans seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them,” Pope Francis said on September 5. “I pray that many countries will welcome and protect those seeking a new life.”



“I pray also for the internally displaced persons and that they may receive assistance and the necessary protection,” the Pope added. “May young Afghans receive education, an essential good for human development. And may all Afghans, whether at home, in transit, or in host countries, live with dignity, in peace and fraternity with their neighbors.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!