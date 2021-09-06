Catholic World News

Franciscan bishop beatified in Argentina

September 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Mamerto Esquiú (1826-1883) “was a zealous proclaimer of the Word of God in building up the Church and civil society,” Pope Francis said the day after the prelate’s beatification. “May his example help us to always unite prayer and the apostolate, and to serve peace and fraternity.”

