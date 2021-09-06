Catholic World News

Ask the Lord for healing from interior deafness, Pope tells pilgrims

September 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis spoke on September 5 of the importance of listening to others and opening our hearts to the Gospel.



“May the Blessed Virgin Mary, who was open to hearing the Word which became flesh in her, help us every day to listen to her Son in the Gospel and to our brothers and sisters with a docile heart, with a patient heart, and with an attentive heart,” the Pope said at the conclusion of his Angelus address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!