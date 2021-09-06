Catholic World News

After 14 years, new bishop of Wuhan appointed

September 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The fourth bishop appointed since the Sino-Vatican agreement was renewed last October, Father Joseph Cui Qingqi, a Franciscan friar, was the only candidate whose name was submitted by Chinese authorities to the Holy See, according to the report. “Obviously, the Vatican was unable to refuse the appointment, even if the concrete possibilities of assessing its suitability were evidently limited.”

