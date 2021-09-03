Catholic World News

Rhode Island bishop rips Biden’s abortion stand

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island criticized President Joe Biden for his latest statement in favor of unrestricted legal abortion. Responding to a White House statement denouncing a new “heartbeat bill” restricting abortion in Texas, Bishop Tobin commented on Twitter: “’Devout Catholic’ Joe Biden continues to fervently support and promote the death of unborn children in abortion.”

