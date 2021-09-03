Catholic World News

Iranians jailed for apostasy after conversion to Christianity

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Three Iranian men have been sentenced to five-year prison terms for apostasy after their conversion from Islam to Christianity. (Their sentences were reduced on appeal to three years.) They were convicted of “deviant educational activities opposing Islam.”

