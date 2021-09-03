Catholic World News

German bishop proposes alternative approach to Synodal Path

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg has suggested the Synodal Path of the German hierarchy should take a very different approach than the one currently proposed. Arguing against proposals for dramatic changes in Church teaching and practice, he said that “only a Synodal Path that is undertaken alongside and by the whole Church can be sound and achieve its goal.” Bishop Voderholzer explained that the “whole Church” includes not only today’s world but “the early Church and the Church of the saints who have already arrived at their destination.”

