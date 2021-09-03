Catholic World News

McCarrick in court: pleads Not Guilty to criminal charge

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Theodore McCarrick appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom on September 3 to be arraigned on criminal charges of sexual abuse. The former cardinal, now 91, leaning heavily on a walker during his brief appearance, entered a Not Guilty plea. He was released until trial, but required to surrender his passport and ordered not to have any contact with minors.



McCarrick’s current residence is not public knowledge, but the criminal complaint listed his address at Dittmer, Missouri, which is home of a facility operated by the Servants of the Paraclete to care for troubled priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

