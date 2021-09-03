Catholic World News

In Canada, government inquiry into ‘surge of hate’ omits mention of church burnings

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Kasari Govender, British Columbia’s Human Rights Commissioner, has announced an inquiry into the recent “disturbing surge of hate.” She cited “recent instances of racist violence across B.C.,” “white supremacy in B.C.,” and incident of hatred toward “indigenous, black, Muslim, Jewish, and queer and trans communities,” but neglected to mention the recent surge of vandalism and arson against Catholic churches in the province.

