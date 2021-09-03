Catholic World News

Psaki rebukes EWTN reporter who asked why President Biden opposes Texas abortion law

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant,” White House Press Secrentary Jen Psaki told reporter Owen Jensen during a September 2 press briefing, “but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing.”



President Biden has pledged to “launch a whole-of-government effort” to preserve unrestricted abortion in Texas.

