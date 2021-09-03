Catholic World News

Papal praise for Arché Foundation, a ‘sign of hope’ for mothers and children

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Founded by Father Giuseppe Bettoni in 1991, the Arché Foundation, described in a Vatican News article, offers shelter to mothers and their children.



On September 2, Pope Francis told members of the foundation that “everything that is life, everything that is beautiful, good and true comes . . . from God Who is love, just as from the heart and womb of a mother comes human life, and just as from the heart and the womb of a Mother came Jesus, Who is Love made flesh, made human.”

