Nigerian bishops fear ‘traumatized generation’ after kidnappings

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The abductions of school children present us with the prospects of a traumatized generation of young people,” the Catholic bishops of Nigeria have warned. Their message came after 73 children were seized in the northwestern town of Kaya; three other groups of young hostages had been released a few days earlier. Since last December, more than 1,000 children have been kidnapped from schools in northern Nigeria, the Fides news service reports.

