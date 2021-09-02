Catholic World News

Evangelical leader wins $800,000 judgment against civic officials over lockdown

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Rev. John MacArthur and the Grace Community Church have won a court judgment requiring state and county officials to pay $800,000 in legal fees, after the Evangelical leader won a challenge to the officials’ bid to close down his church because of the Covid epidemic. The court divided the judgment, to be paid equally by the state of California and the county of Los Angeles.

