North Carolina law would require hospitals to admit clergy in emergencies

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The state legislature of North Carolina has approved a measure that would require hospitals to allow clergy members to visit patients regardless of any state of emergency. The bill—obviously a response to Covid lockdown restrictions—allows institutions to screen clerics for disease, provided that the screening does not violate the minister’s religious principles.

