Cardinal DiNardo announces restrictions on traditional liturgy

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, Texas, has announced new restrictions on the use of the traditional liturgy, in response to Traditionis Custodes. The cardinal said that two parishes would continue to host the Latin Mass—in one case because of “longstanding custom” and in the other because it is a non-territorial parish set up specifically for the traditional liturgy. But other parishes, where the ancient rite is not a “longstanding custom,” will no longer be authorized to use the Tridentine liturgy.

