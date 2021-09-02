Catholic World News

Federal court: Ban on conversion therapy dose not infringe on religious freedom

September 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A state statute that “prohibits licensed counselors in treating minors from engaging in ‘conversion therapy’ aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity” does not infringe on religious freedom, a federal district court has ruled.



Judge Robert J. Bryan, 86—appointed to the bench by President Ronald Reagan—ruled that “the object of the Conversion Law is not to infringe upon or restrict practices because of their religious motivation.... Plaintiff is free to express and exercise his religious beliefs; he is merely prohibited from engaging in a specific type of conduct while acting as a counselor.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!