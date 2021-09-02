Catholic World News

Gonzaga University commission releases report on abusive priests on campus

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to a 2018 report, over 20 Jesuit priests with a history of sexual abuse lived on Gonzaga University’s campus. University president Thayne McCulloh denied knowledge of the presence of abusive priests.



Following 18 months of deliberations, a university commission “stop[ped] short of issuing a formal apology or putting particular parties at fault for the presence of priests with a history of sexual abuse on the university’s premises.” The commission recommended the construction of a labyrinth “to honor individuals abused by Jesuits” who lived on campus.

