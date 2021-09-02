Catholic World News

Talks on 2019 blasts require Sri Lankan government credibility, Cardinal Ranjith says

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500. According to the report, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo “said the government must win back the confidence of the Church before the two sides can hold talks on the Church’s criticisms” of government inquiries into the bombings.

