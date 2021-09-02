Catholic World News

Full text of wide-ranging interview with Pope Francis released in English

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released an English translation of the Pope’s 90-interview with the Spanish radio station COPE.



In the wide-ranging interview—excerpts of which were previously released—Pope Francis dismissed resignation rumors and discussed Afghanistan, China, Cardinal Becciu, the traditional Latin Mass, Hungarian President Viktor Orban, ecology, and the upcoming document on the restructuring of the Curia.



Pope Francis said that in his pontificate, he has simply been implementing what cardinals discussed in the 2013 pre-conclave meetings: “I am obeying what was set at the time. . . . there is no originality of mine in the plan.” He paid tribute to his Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin (“really the best diplomat I have ever met”), and to Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston for his efforts to address clerical sexual abuse (“even though he was a thorn in the side of the organization”).



The Pontiff also spoke about his spontaneity. “And one of my ways is not to go around with a script: When I am in front of a person, I look him in the eyes and let things come out. It doesn’t even occur to me to think about what I’m going to say if I’m with him . . . I like the concrete; thinking about potential future situations makes you tangled, it is not good for you.”



