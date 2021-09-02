Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop issues 64-page pastoral letter on the ‘climate catastrophe’

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We are living on the edge of huge historical change,” writes Archbishop Dermot Farrell. “Our common home, indeed our only home—this planet—is under threat. Our lifestyles, and the economies which support them are contributing significantly to climate change, and to the crisis it is causing: the many wildfires raging in these days, the melting of the polar caps, the rise of sea levels, the loss of biodiversity, and the depletion of the soil on which life depends.”

