Brooklyn bishop cleared of abuse charges

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican investigation has cleared Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn of sex-abuse charges. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith found a complaint against the bishop, alleging misconduct in the 1970s, “not to have the semblance of truth.” The investigation of Bishop DiMarzio—who always denied any wrongdoing—was conducted under the terms of Vos Estis, the procedure established by Pope Francis for resolving charges against bishops.

