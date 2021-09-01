Catholic World News

Texas “heartbeat law” restricting abortion takes effect

September 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: A new state law banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable goes into effect in Texas on September 1. Abortion advocates have blocked the implementation of similar legislation in other states by filing suit against the government officials who would enforce the law. The Texas measure relies on private parties to enforce the law, avoiding such pre-emptive suits.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!