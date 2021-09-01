Catholic World News

Archbishop Coleridge urges action to thwart euthanasia laws

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “These laws, if passed, will overturn foundational principles that have underpinned our medical and legal systems for centuries – the ethic of ‘do no harm’ and the prohibition on killing,” the president of the Australian bishops’ conference said as the Parliament of Queensland (map) considered euthanasia legislation.

