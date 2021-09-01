Catholic World News

Jeonju: remains of first 3 Catholic martyrs found

September 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “This is an amazing and monumental event,” said Bishop John Kim Son-tae of Jeonju, a city of 650,000. “Our Church, which has grown on the foundation of the blood shed by martyrs, has finally found the remains of the people who began the history of martyrdom.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!