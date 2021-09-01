Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo: Respond to oppression with love

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a homily delivered seven months after the military coup in Myanmar (map), Cardinal Charles Bo spoke of “seven months of civil strife, disappointment, deaths and despair.”



“There is absolutely no room for a hypocrite in the Lord’s Church, in the family, in personal life. And in those who govern us,” he added. “After so many months of suffering, each one of us need to rebuild ourselves, [b]ringing the compassionate heart into our lives.”

