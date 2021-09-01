Catholic World News

Turkish planes destroy Christian village in Syria

September 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, the Turkish military began to occupy portions of northern Syria. The destroyed village, Tell Tawil, is located in Syria’s al-Hasakah Governorate (map).

