September papal prayer intention: an environmentally sustainable lifestyle

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s September prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “We pray that we all will make courageous choices for a simple and environmentally sustainable lifestyle, rejoicing in our young people who are resolutely committed to this.”

