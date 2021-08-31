Catholic World News

Chaldean prelate sees Macron visit to Iraq as unhelpful

August 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has said that a “poorly prepared visit” to Iraq by French President Emmanuel Macron could “risk fueling misunderstandings.” He observed that on a trip to Mosul, Macron met mostly with Europeans, “and even the Iraqi bishops present seemed to be guests.” Cardinal Sako said that Iraqi Christians should not “put their trust in Western politics,” and the visits by European leaders cause resentment among their Muslim neighbors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!