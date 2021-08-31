Catholic World News

Las Vegas bishop: no support for vaccine-exemption requests

August 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop George Leo Thomas of Las Vegas, Nevada, has joined the list of bishops instructing priests not to support parishioners seeking religious exemptions from Covid-vaccine requirements.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!