100 Hindu extremists attack Pentecostal clergyman in Chhattisgarh

August 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian.



“India is a secular country,” said Sajan George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians, “but Indians, especially in Chhattisgarh, are routinely deprived of religious freedom.”

