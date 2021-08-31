Catholic World News

In Turkish town, Armenians celebrate 1st Mass in more than a century

August 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The church is located in Malatya, a city of 800,000 that is capital of Turkey’s Malatya province (map). The Mass follows “recent episodes of anti-Christian intolerance, the last of which saw the desecration of graves and tombstones in a cemetery in Van province.”

